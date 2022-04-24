Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) PT at C$28.94

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of C$6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.45. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$18.08 and a 1-year high of C$31.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

