Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Price Target at C$72.09

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLF shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SLF stock traded down C$1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting C$66.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,107. The company has a quick ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$62.00 and a 52 week high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53. The company had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 7.0900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

