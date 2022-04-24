Analysts Set Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target at $6.70

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TELL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,723,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,170,732. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.12. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.53.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. Research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,313,000 after buying an additional 1,304,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 36.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 1,815,296 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at about $21,710,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

