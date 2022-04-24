Analysts Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Price Target at $382.54

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $382.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:URI opened at $314.67 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.42.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 28.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

