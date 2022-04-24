Analysts Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) PT at $149.64

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.70. 3,644,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,757. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 2.38. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.45.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

