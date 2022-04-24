Analysts Set Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target at $120.00

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.09. 682,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,041. Vicor has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vicor by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vicor by 152.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Vicor by 113.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

