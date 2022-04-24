Analysts Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Target Price at $14.33

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

VFF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 312,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,280. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $478,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

