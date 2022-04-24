Analysts Set Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Price Target at $10.06

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several brokerages have commented on UP. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 1,467,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,812. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.