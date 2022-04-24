Analyzing Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) & Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00 Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 8 6 1 2.44

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus price target of $71.31, indicating a potential upside of 17.41%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.38% 11.39% 1.00% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 38.01% 15.40% 1.28%

Risk and Volatility

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $206.52 billion 1.02 $53.99 billion $2.94 4.04 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 3.11 $1.13 billion $6.77 8.97

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation, National Association. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorporation, National Association, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, personal intermediary services, etc. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and financial asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, securities margin and trading, insurance, and other financial services. It operates 16,653 institutions, including 16,227 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

