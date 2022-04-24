Analyzing Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Old Second Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 2.93 $18.57 million N/A N/A Old Second Bancorp $144.45 million 4.35 $20.04 million $0.73 19.37

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern States Bancshares and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Southern States Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.37%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Old Second Bancorp 13.87% 10.57% 0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Southern States Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as NOW, savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. Further, it provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It operates through 63 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.