Analyzing TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TriNet Group and CFN Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriNet Group presently has a consensus target price of $87.31, suggesting a potential downside of 6.37%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and CFN Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.54 billion 1.28 $338.00 million $5.07 18.39 CFN Enterprises $510,000.00 59.27 -$1.42 million N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 7.44% 43.60% 10.89% CFN Enterprises -85.73% -166.25% -28.94%

Summary

TriNet Group beats CFN Enterprises on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. Its services are designed to help private companies prepare to go public and public companies grow their shareholder base through sponsored content and marketing outreach. CFN Enterprises Inc. distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

