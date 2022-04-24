ApeCoin Price Up 39.6% Over Last Week (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $16.23 or 0.00040966 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.62 billion and approximately $1.84 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.07 or 0.07408385 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,687.87 or 1.00175721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041416 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,843,750 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

