Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $70.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,106.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,399 shares of company stock worth $1,977,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

