Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 419.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.