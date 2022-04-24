Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

APTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair cut shares of Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a current ratio of 20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

