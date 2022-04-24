APY.Finance (APY) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $31,355.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.90 or 0.07405259 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00041220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,627.76 or 1.00021705 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,534,778 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

