Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $6.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

