Ark (ARK) Price Tops $1.10 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $149.56 million and $12.81 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,578,203 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

