Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,950 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($2.04) to GBX 147 ($1.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.53.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

