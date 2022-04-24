Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,880 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SVC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 886,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

