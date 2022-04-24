Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

