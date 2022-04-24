Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 310,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 112,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,439,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FIDU stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.08. 51,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,580. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.