Armor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

