Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,358,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,535,000 after buying an additional 150,536 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,678,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.43 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

