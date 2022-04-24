Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,177 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. 333,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

