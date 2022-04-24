Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 648 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

OHI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. 3,041,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,442. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

