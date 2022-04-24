Arteris, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris’ (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 25th. Arteris had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of Arteris’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIP shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Arteris stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Arteris has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

