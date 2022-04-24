ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €780.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($827.96) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €900.00 ($967.74) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($645.16) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €685.00 ($736.56) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get ASML alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.