AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Boosted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($149.62) to £120 ($156.13) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,507,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $50.66 and a 12-month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.