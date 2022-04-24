Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) will post sales of $284.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.03 million and the lowest is $283.02 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported sales of $235.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. 1,250,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -676.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

