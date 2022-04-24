Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,991,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure comprises approximately 3.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $106,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,352,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,218,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 77,789 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 16.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 68,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

AY stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,689. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -676.92%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.