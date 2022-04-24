Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

