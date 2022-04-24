Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 66 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,327. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

