Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HSCZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,960. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $38.45.

