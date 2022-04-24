Atlas Private Wealth Management Invests $244,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

