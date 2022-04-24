Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 690 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 172.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

VFC traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.58. 2,991,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.