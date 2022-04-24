Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $4.94 on Friday, reaching $203.35. 906,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,359. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.