Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SMMV traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $36.65. 32,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.