Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,878,397 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84.

