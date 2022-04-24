Atlas Private Wealth Management Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.75 on Friday, hitting $325.40. 82,438,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,570,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $316.00 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

