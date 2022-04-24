Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 124 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,271,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 56.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.77. 316,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,427. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,921.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

