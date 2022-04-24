Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 228 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.35.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $77.92. 10,308,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,133,034. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $77.78 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

