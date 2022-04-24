Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 8,998 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after acquiring an additional 643,631 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,406,000 after acquiring an additional 320,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after acquiring an additional 232,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,211,000 after acquiring an additional 157,881 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. 717,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,321. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.