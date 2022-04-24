Aurox Price Hits $60.96 (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $60.96 or 0.00153616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aurox has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a market capitalization of $31.82 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00033640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00103307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

