Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,346 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.29% of Automatic Data Processing worth $304,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 416,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP opened at $223.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

