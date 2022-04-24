AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $5.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.07. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $4.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $20.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.01 to $21.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $21.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.84% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

Shares of AN traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.37. 1,658,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,575. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,649,689. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after acquiring an additional 495,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in AutoNation by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after acquiring an additional 417,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AutoNation by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 315,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 304,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

