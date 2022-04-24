Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

NYSE NTB opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

