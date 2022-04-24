Barber Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,317 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.07. 7,664,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,907. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

