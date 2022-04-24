Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,104 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

