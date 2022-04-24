Barber Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $548,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $919,000.

IUSV traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.36. 398,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,758. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

